Tevaga returns, Harris-Tavita starts for Warriors against Titans

Warriors utility Jazz Tevaga is poised to make his first-grade return after being named on an extended bench for Friday night's NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Tevaga, 24, hasn't featured for the Warriors in 2020 after he needed off-season ankle injury. His last appearance was in the final match of the 2019 season.

His return was delayed after picking up a calf strain in the Warriors' second pre-season of the year in the city of Tamworth.

Elsewhere, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns from suspension in his preferred fullback spot, with Peta Hiku shifting back to the centres.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is also given a start in the halves, named at five-eighth in place of Kodi Nikorima, who picked up a head knock in last weekend's victory over the Broncos.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Patrick Herbert, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Karl Lawton.

Interchange (from): 14. Agnatius Paasi, 15. Jack Hetherington, 16. Isaiah Papali'i, 17. Jazz Tevaga, 18. Lachlan Burr, 20. Gerard Beale, 21. King Vuniyawayawa, 22. Adam Pompey.

