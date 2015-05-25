 

Tensions flare between NRL and player's association over revenue sharing

The Rugby League Players Association have once against used the State of Origin spotlight to push for a revenue sharing model in their pay negotiations with the NRL.

Tensions between the governing body and the RLPA are once again high after a meeting between the two at Rugby League Central today ended in a stalemate.

The meeting, in which the players reiterated their desire for a share of the game's revenue as part of the collective bargaining agreement, was reported to have ended with the RLPA's representatives walking out.

An RLPA spokesman denied those claims, saying the agenda for the meeting had been completed and that it had just finished earlier than expected.

Fourteen players including Canterbury's Moses Mbye and Cronulla's James Segeyaro attended the sit down with NRL chief operating officer Nick Weeks, however CEO Todd Greenberg was absent.

The players' union today engaged in a public relations push, with Queensland skipper Cameron Smith wearing an RLPA hat during his press conference in Maroons camp in Brisbane.

Smith has backed away from strike action talk over the players' union's pay demands, saying the RLPA have been buoyed by the AFL's recent deal.

AFL players recently cut a new six-year deal with the league worth $1.9 billion that ties their wages to competition revenue for the first time.

Australian cricketers have not ruled out strike action after Cricket Australia and the players' association failed to come to an agreement on a pay model.

Asked if NRL players could follow, Smith said: "The cricket has (threatened strikes) but the thing that still buoys us is that the AFL got a significant deal done only a week and a half ago.

"It's a closer fit, similar game, similar numbers in the competition.

"I was extremely happy to see that the AFL players and the AFL got the deal done.

"We are hoping we can do the same thing.

"We understand it will be a long process but we are patient."

Smith believed the talks could be fast tracked if Greenberg attended.

"I have heard Todd hasn't been to a meeting yet," he said.

"I think if he wants to sit in on it, just sit down with (RLPA CEO) Ian Prendergast and talk to him about it, I think there could be a deal done.

"It is waiting there to be done.

"Let's hope we can make some small steps forward today."

