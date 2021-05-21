Teen star Walsh moved into starting line-up, RTS shifts to wing for Warriors v Tigers

Teen sensation Reece Walsh has been promoted to the starting line-up for the Warriors’ NRL clash with the Tigers tonight, taking over the fullback role while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moves to the wing.

Reece Walsh and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

After initially being named on the bench for tonight’s game in Gosford, Walsh has been brought into the starting line-up in the place of Ken Maumalo, who has dropped out of the squad altogether.

Maumalo’s absence will be covered by Tuivasa-Sheck, opening up the opportunity for Walsh to take over fullback – a move both Warriors coach Nathan Brown and the shifting captain have commented on in the build-up to tonight’s game.

"It's probably there for everyone to see that he's quite dangerous, understands the game very well and is quick and that type of stuff,” Brown said earlier this week.

"He certainly had a good impact for us today and most the pleasing thing was in the second half he got his numbers really good in defence.

"That's something he's worked really hard at and I'm sure over time he should keep improving."

Brown was thankful Tuivasa-Sheck was willing to change positions for the sake of the team but the departing star said he sees it as paying it forward for an old teammate who did the same for him.

"I was lucky that when I was young, 18 or 19 coming through [with the Roosters], I was lucky to have Anthony Minichiello play exactly the same role that I'm playing for Reece.

"I've seen this before and I wanted to play my part."

Maumalo is the only change to tonight’s side with 18th man Eliesa Katoa filling the now-vacant slot on the bench.

Warriors: 17. Reece Walsh, 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Euan Aitken, 2. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Kane Evans, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13. Tohu Harris.