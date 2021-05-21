TODAY |

Teen star Walsh moved into starting line-up, RTS shifts to wing for Warriors v Tigers

Source:  1 NEWS

Teen sensation Reece Walsh has been promoted to the starting line-up for the Warriors’ NRL clash with the Tigers tonight, taking over the fullback role while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moves to the wing.

Reece Walsh and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

After initially being named on the bench for tonight’s game in Gosford, Walsh has been brought into the starting line-up in the place of Ken Maumalo, who has dropped out of the squad altogether.

Maumalo’s absence will be covered by Tuivasa-Sheck, opening up the opportunity for Walsh to take over fullback – a move both Warriors coach Nathan Brown and the shifting captain have commented on in the build-up to tonight’s game.

"It's probably there for everyone to see that he's quite dangerous, understands the game very well and is quick and that type of stuff,” Brown said earlier this week.

"He certainly had a good impact for us today and most the pleasing thing was in the second half he got his numbers really good in defence.

"That's something he's worked really hard at and I'm sure over time he should keep improving."

Brown was thankful Tuivasa-Sheck was willing to change positions for the sake of the team but the departing star said he sees it as paying it forward for an old teammate who did the same for him.

"I was lucky that when I was young, 18 or 19 coming through [with the Roosters], I was lucky to have Anthony Minichiello play exactly the same role that I'm playing for Reece.

"I've seen this before and I wanted to play my part."

Maumalo is the only change to tonight’s side with 18th man Eliesa Katoa filling the now-vacant slot on the bench.

Warriors: 17. Reece Walsh, 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Euan Aitken, 2. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9.  Wayde Egan, 10. Kane Evans, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13. Tohu Harris.

Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Leeson Ah Mau, 16. Bunty Afoa, 18. Eliesa Katoa. 

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau stands by anti-gay social media posts as he joins Queensland league side
2
Kieran Read reveals Covid-19 battle in Japan - 'We didn't know what it was'
3
Would-be car thief dealt instant karma after getting knocked out by owner - a UFC heavyweight contender
4
Olympic swimmer forced to share lanes with public due to lack of pools in Wellington
5
MMA trainer Eugene Bareman says 'scumbags' have intent to kill when using 'coward punches'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:45

NRL great Phil Gould on a mission to get more funding for rugby league in NZ

Former NRL player Jamil Hopoate arrested, charged with supplying half a tonne worth of cocaine

Teen sensation Reece Walsh once again named on Warriors bench as injuries force other changes

Eels coach in tears as he embraces son after his dream NRL debut against Warriors