Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

The Warriors have farewelled leading try scorer Manu Vatuvei as the winger is set to leave the club to join English Super League side Salford.
Having renamed Mt Smart Stadium "Manu Vatuvei Stadium for the evening, both the Warriors and the Panthers formed a guard of honour for the legendary winger to walk out to.
With tears in his eyes, Vatuvei emerged receiving a standing ovation from the Warriors' faithful.
Sadly, the Warriors couldn't get a result for the departing hero, going down 34-22 to the Panthers on the night.
