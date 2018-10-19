Taumalolo, Fifita included as Mate Ma'a Tonga name full-strength Test side

NRL stars Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita spearhead a full-strength Tonga squad to take on Australia and Great Britain in New Zealand after a potential player boycott never materialised.



The restoration of coach Kristian Woolf ensured Tonga could name an imposing 21-man squad featuring 17 members of the 2017 World Cup party.



Tonga play Great Britain in Hamilton October 26 and the Kangaroos at Eden Park in Auckland a week later.



Siosiua Taukeiaho, David Fusitu'a, Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Daniel Tupou, Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai Jnr and Kotoni Staggs are other established NRL players to boost the Tonga Invitational XIII squad for their two-Test schedule.



Woolf's reinstatement following a dispute with code's former governing body in the Pacific Island nation threatened to decimate the squad after Taumalolo and Fifita led a potential boycott.



But after the Rugby League International Federation intervened last month, the new Tonga Ma'a Tonga Rugby League was established to run the game, leading to Woolf's return.



"The players are happy and relieved this matter has been resolved and we can focus on what we need to do - play the best footy we can for our families and our people," Taumalolo told the NRL website.



"The best possible team will be taking the field. We are pumped and focused on these two major games and have plenty of motivation to play our best."



Woolf said he was delighted to have assembled a squad capable of challenging Great Britain and Australia.



"This is a great opportunity for us to go up against two of the best teams in the world," he said.



"Australia are the top-ranked team on the planet, and we also get to face the Great Britain League Lions, an outfit that has not been together since 2007.



"Not only will these Tests be historic, they will be about uniting a country - all our team members want to do is make the wonderful people of Tonga proud."

