'I was taught from a young age to toughen up' – Greg Inglis on hiding inner demons

The NRL superstar spoke about his recent struggles with mental illness.
00:30
1
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.

Watch: Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

00:55
2
Four of the five Kiwi sides will lace up their boots as finals footy begins next week.

Who plays who? 1 NEWS rugby guru Andrew Saville breaks down Super Rugby play-offs

00:27
3
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:29
4
Darcy Lussick has got himself into hot water after this act on Aaron Woods from the Wests Tigers.

Disgraceful! Manly prop penalised after pulling opponent's hair in cowardly fashion

00:25
5
Webster started for Golden State in their match against the LA Clippers, scoring 12 points in 21 minutes.

Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster pulls off monster block at NBA summer league

02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.


 
