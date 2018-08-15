 

Taranaki teen Mawene Hiroti in line for NRL debut for South Sydney Rabbitohs

North Sydney Bears
The 19-year-old has been named the 14th man against the Broncos, called in to cover injured stars Greg Inglis, Alex Johnson, Campbell Graham and Robert Jennings. Source: North Sydney Bears
AAP
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has side-stepped the notion he's in contention for the Dally M medal but his Warriors teammates are fizzing at the prospect.

A surge in form has lifted fullback Tuivasa-Sheck into the frame to become the first Warriors player to win the NRL's top individual prize.

Bookmakers have estimated Tuivasa-Sheck sits behind Souths hooker Damien Cook and Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga in voting with three rounds remaining in the regular season.

Momentum is on the Warriors fullback's side, having carved through the defences of both the Dragons and Knights in his last two starts to keep his team on track for the play-offs.

Blair says his captain is proving an inspirational figure and a historic gong at the Dally M awards would be an enormous boost for not only the player but for the Warriors.

"I think it's fantastic, just to get a mention for Roger over in Australia," Blair told AAP.

"I know we're a fair way away from the hype and stuff that goes on over there. Being tossed up for Dally M is great for the club.

The Warriors captain was named as a bolter for the player of the year award by a respected commentator. Source: 1 NEWS

"The way Roger presents himself, the things he does on and off the field, he deserves everything he gets."

In 22 years, the highest a Warriors player has ranked in the Dally M vote count is fullback Brent Webb, who shared eighth place in 2006.

Prop/captain Steve Price was ninth a year later.

Blair believes Tuivasa-Sheck is back to the same metre-eating form at the Sydney Roosters that saw him crowned the NRL's best winger in 2013 and premier fullback in 2015.

Blair remembers in those seasons being part of teams - the Tigers and Broncos - who would plan carefully how to handle Tuivasa-Sheck's running prowess.

"Every time he brought the ball back, he didn't have a straight line on him. He'd beat you one-on-one every time," Blair said.

"I look at it now, he's doing exactly what he used to do at the Roosters.

"He's like Kalyn Ponga at the moment. To stop him you've got to present him with a straight line and do your best."

Tuivasa-Sheck was just as evasive when asked about his Dally M prospects, describing such talk as "crazy".

His father Johnny had seen the media speculation and texted a stark message to his son.

"(He said) Get your head away from all that stuff because all that stuff doesn't matter," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"One bad performance and no one really cares any more."

Warriors players Adam Blair and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate Leivaha Pulu's try against the Sydney Roosters. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Warriors players Adam Blair and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate Leivaha Pulu's try against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Shaun Johnson has revealed that Melbourne champion Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors’ plays before they had done them during the Storm’s win at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

Discussing the extent to which teams know what their rivals are going to do late in the season, Johnson said Slater became a play-by-play caller as he directed his defensive line against the Warriors.

“When we played Melbourne out here a couple of weeks back they were telling us what we were going to do,” Johnson told media.

“They got Bill Slater at the back there yelling out ‘alright, they’re laying one here’ so every team knows your (plays) but it’s fine to know it but you still got to stop it.”

Despite the level of knowledge of the Warriors’ attack, Johnson remained confident that it was one thing to know it, another thing to stop it.

“We’re confident if we execute then it’s still hard for teams,” he said.

“Our point of difference is that reaction, those instinctive, click moments we sort of talk about.”

Johnson said the Warriors had a similar level of detailed knowledge of other sides in the NRL.

We know what Souths are going to throw at you pretty much every time, there’s teams right across the comp who run the same sort of shapes

The Warriors halfback is confident in his team’s attack despite the lack of secrets between NRL teams late in the season. Source: 1 NEWS
