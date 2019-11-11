TODAY |

'The table doesn't lie' - Broncos pick up pieces after their worst season in NRL history

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Brisbane Broncos have completed their worst ever season in NRL history.

David Fifita. Source: Getty

To make matters worse, the Broncos were condemned to their first ever wooden spoon thanks to a 32-16 loss to Queensland rivals the Cowboys.

The result was made even more bitter considering it was veteran Darius Boyd's last match in the Broncos jersey before retirement.

The 33-year-old fullback did manage to sign off with a try to end his career, which spanned 14 years and included 337 NRL appearances.

Boyd's swansong was overshadowed by a rampant performance from Cowboy Kyle Feldt, who scored a hat-trick of tries.

Broncos interim coach Peter Gentle says finishing last on the NRL ladder was not good enough and urged for players to use this season as motivation moving forward.

"It's definitely not the finish we wanted, extremely disappointing," Gentle said after the match.

"The table doesn't lie, we're there and it puts us in a good position to work really hard and make sure it doesn't happen again."

