Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Sydney Roosters have got revenge over the Warriors with a 32-0 win at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland tonight.

FULLTIME - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 32

79 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 32

HIT! Kurt Baptiste lines up Solomone Kata and drops him with a massive hit, the Warriors aren't happy with it and they all pour in for a bit of push and shove. The referee blows his whistle and the players are seperated. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Adam Blair spark up another melee and the ref sends Waerea-Hargreaves to the bin.

76 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 32

TRY! Roosters are in again as Isaac Liu spins over to score against the Warriors, the home side guilty of trying to be too fancy inside their own half as they invite the Roosters into their red zone. Latrell Mitchell lands his kick from easy range.

69 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 26

TWO! Latrell Mitchell bangs over an easy penalty kick as the Warriors are penalised for slowing down the play of the ball. Bad signs for Warriors fans as Mason Lino is assisted off the pitch after suffering a leg injury.

64 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 24

Jazz Tevaga tries to keep his arm free for a potential offload but he knocks it on, handing the Roosters the ball inside their own half. Tonight it has been all about the Roosters.

Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi in action against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport

58 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 24

TURNOVER! Again the Warriors spill the ball in contact, the home team just can't keep possession of the ball as they force the pass. Twenty minutes left in the match with the Warriors chasing the game.

48 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 24

TRY! Luke Keary beats Warriors prop Sam Lisone and he finds himself in acres of space. He spots James Tedesco looming up on the inside and delivers a perfect pass for the Roosters fullback to score under the posts. A great way for Tesdesco to celebrate his 100th NRL match.

Latrell Mitchell makes no mistake with the conversion.

46 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 18

KNOCK-ON! Peta Hiku tries to force the pass and the ball is dropped again this time by David Fusitu'a, nothing is going the way for the Warriors and the Roosters have a scrum on their own 10m line.

43 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 18

TRY! The Warriors are caught short again down the left edge and Blake Ferguson powers over to score the Roosters' third try of the match.

Latrell Mitchell misses his first shot at goal from the side-line.

40 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 14

KNOCK ON! Another turnover from the Warriors as Sam Lisone fumbles the ball after a solid hit from Roosters prop Dylan Napa, the visitors have a scrum on the Warriors' 30m line.

HALFTIME - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 14

The Warriors only have themselves to blame with the visitors leading 14-0 at the break. Mistakes inside their own half are killing the Warriors. Cooper Cronk has been on the end setting up both the Roosters' tries with his forwards creating headaches for the home team on attack and defence. Latrell Mitchell slotted an early penalty kick to give the visitors a 2-0 lead earlier in the match before Ryan Matterson and Joseph Manu crossed over to score.

38 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 14

TRY! The passes are starting to stick for the Roosters as Joseph Manu dives over to score down the left edge. Cooper Cronk throws a back door pass to Latrell Mitchell who then shifts the ball to Manu who has plenty of time to get the ball down.

Latrell Mitchell bangs it over from the side-line. He is perfect with the boot so far for the match.

36 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 8

NO TRY! Blake Green puts in another smart grubber in the Roosters' in-goal but the officials rule that Solomone Kata knocked the ball on. The Roosters are now hot on attack and Cooper Cronk earns the Roosters another set with a pin-point grubber with the Warriors forced to play at the ball.

34 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 8

Some big shots coming from both sides as Dylan Napa is rattled by a big hit from Agnatius Paasi. It all began with a late shot from Roosters' prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on Warriors half Blake Green.

Warriors forward Bunty Afoa in action against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport

29 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 8

TRY! Cooper Cronk delivers a perfect pass to Ryan Matterson who goes through a hole in the Warriors' defence. The Warriors were caught short on the left side but it was the work at the line from Cooper which sucked in defenders and the line from Matterson which sees the visitors score the first four pointer of the match.

Latrell Mitchell lands his conversion at goal. The Warriors need to cut down their errors if they want to have a chance at winning this NRL fixture.

26 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 2

NO TRY! Mitchell Aubusson is denied a try down the right edge as the officials rule the final pass from Ryan Matterson was forward.

25 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 2

ERROR! Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has a run on the second tackle and he loses the ball. The Roosters have a good chance to score extra points with a scrum on the Warriors' 30m line.

TACKLE! Luke Keary puts in a kick with James Tedesco jumping and getting to the ball first, he offloads the ball to Keary but David Fusitu'a comes out of nowhere to make a spot tackle on Keary.

19 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 2

TWO! The Warriors are penalised for an offside play and the Roosters point at the sticks with Latrell Mitchell slotting the penalty kick from easy range. The visitors lead 2-0.

16 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

Warriors' half Mason Lino opts to grubber the ball on the last, kicking for himself but he overcooks the kick and the Roosters get a seven tackle set.

14 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

DEFENCE! Peta Hiku makes a spectacular dart down the right edge and Blake Green puts in a great grubber kick which sits up just before the in-goal. Roosters winger Blake Ferguson pounces on the ball and tries to stay out of the in-goal but the Warriors defenders drag him and force a goal-line dropout. A special defensive effort from the home team. The Warriors' second phase play causing all sorts of trouble for the Sydney side.

12 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

MISTAKE! Just as the Roosters find themselves in the Warriors red zone they lose the ball and let the Warrior off the hook. The Warriors have a scrum inside their 20m line.

9 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

A great set from the Warriors as Mason Lino puts up a towering bomb on the last tackle, Joseph Manu loses track of the ball in the stadium lights and almost fumbles the ball. Lino and Tohu Harris make the tackle and almost drag him back into the in-goal.

7 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

NO TRY! The Warriors have a chance to score down the left edge but Ken Maumalo is held up over the try-line by Blake Ferguson and a few of his Roosters teammates.

5 mins - WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

Not a great start from the Warriors as they fumble the ball and give away an early penalty. But the Roosters hand the ball back straight to the Warriors after a knock on. A messy start from both teams.

WARRIORS 0 ROOSTERS 0

KICK-OFF!

And we are underway! Mason Lino kicks deep towards the Roosters.

4.59pm: Latrell Mitchell and Boyd Cordner are at the front of the Sydney Roosters pack as a powhiri and haka is performed by Maori Warriors. Lattrell Mitchell and Issac Luke hongi and exchange gifts. A great way to start the indigenous round for the New Zealand club as the crowd applause.

4.56pm: Issac Luke and former Warriors forward Wairangi Koopu lead out the Warriors side ahead of the indigenous NRL round, the Warriors team line up at halfway with the Sydney Roosters waiting in the tunnell waiting and accepting a challenge and welcome by Maori Warriors on the pitch.

PRE-MATCH:

Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke have been ruled out of the Roosters clash with both players picking up injuries against the Wests Tigers last Saturday night.

Mason Lino has been named to play at No.7 for Johnson with former Titans player Karl Lawton replacing Luke at hooker.

The Warriors have the edge on the visitors after defeating the Roosters 30-6 in round four in March.

New Zealand's forwards have been instrumental for the Warriors with their efforts on attack and defence in the first nine rounds of the NRL season.

The Roosters sit seventh on the NRL ladder with the home team in third place.

TEAM:

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Bunty Afoa, 14 Karl Lawton, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Simon Mannering, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair.

Interchange: 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Isaiah Papali'i, 17 James Gavet, 20 Jazz Tevaga.

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Joseph Manu, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu.

Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Kurt Baptiste, 18 Nat Butcher.

