Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson tested for Covid-19

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been tested for Covid-19 after developing a sore throat.
According to Australia's Daily Telegraph, Robinson has isolated himself from players after waking up this morning with a sore throat.
“It’s not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out,” he said.
“I went to the doctor this morning to have a test. I’m fine. I should get the result this evening.
“You can’t expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself.”
It comes as the Warriors left Auckland yesterday for Tamworth in New South Wales where they will base themselves for the remainder of the NRL season.
The season is due to kick off again on May 28.