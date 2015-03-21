Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson tested for Covid-19

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been tested for Covid-19 after developing a sore throat.

According to Australia's Daily Telegraph, Robinson has isolated himself from players after waking up this morning with a sore throat.

“It’s not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out,” he said.

“I went to the doctor this morning to have a test. I’m fine. I should get the result this evening.

“You can’t expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself.”

It comes as the Warriors left Auckland yesterday for Tamworth in New South Wales where they will base themselves for the remainder of the NRL season.