Super League throw NRL referee Matt Cecchin a career lifeline

AAP
Super League officials insist Australian referee Matt Cecchin would be a welcome addition to the English competition.

Cecchin, who will referee his 300th first grade game today, announced this week he planned to leave the NRL after almost two decades.

The 44-year-old said he had been a constant target of abuse from fans and his family had received death threats.

But he left the door ajar for a move to England and, according to Australian reports, would be highly sought-after because of his experience.

"Matt is clearly a top-quality referee and, if he wants to referee in our competition - and that improves the refereeing standard in our competition - then we would absolutely welcome and embrace it," Super League chief executive Robert Elstone told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"With those credentials, we'd be looking to give Matt that opportunity.

"He is someone we would very naturally support and embrace. It would be great."

Cecchin will become the seventh official to referee 300 NRL games when he takes control of the Penrith-Canberra clash this afternoon.

Aside from two NRL grand finals and four State of Origin games during a decorated career, Cecchin has also refereed a Super League fixture.

He was in charge of the Wigan-Hull FC clash when they met in Australia at the start of the season.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Source: Photosport
Warriors duo Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa face bans after incidents against Dragons

AAP
Warriors

The Warriors are set to be without front-rower Sam Lisone for the next fortnight after he was charged by the NRL match review committee for a raised forearm.

Lisone can accept a two-match ban after being cited for dangerous contact for an incident on Tariq Sims late in his side's win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong yesterday.

Lisone appeared to collect the NSW Origin back-rower with a raised forearm and is set for a stint on the sidelines unless he successfully fights the charge.

He was hit hard by the committee because of his poor record, which includes three similar offences during the past two years.

He's set to miss the Warriors' home clash with Newcastle on Friday and match with Canterbury the following week.

Should he take his case to the judiciary, he risks being suspended for three weeks because of carryover points.

His Warriors teammate Bunty Afoa is also set to miss the Knights game after he was charged with dangerous contact.

Sam Lisone. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Warriors prop Sam Lisone in action against the Canberra Raiders during an NRL match at GIO Stadium. Source: Photosport
Roosters praise 'once in a generation' Johnathan Thurston ahead of NRL farewell

AAP
The legacy Johnathan Thurston will leave on the game is similar to that of rugby league Immortal Artie Beetson, according to Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

After playing in his final game at Allianz Stadium last night - a loss to the Roosters - Thurston was honoured with the game ball and a guard of honour by both teams.

"It's hard. You're in week to week footy, you're focused on what you need to do to improve each week," Robinson said post-game.

"Then you've got a guy that comes along once in a generation and you're about to play your last game against him. And we really wanted to honour him as a person."

Robinson said the North Queensland captain would leave as much an impact on the game as Beetson, a Roosters legend.

Robinson handed Thurston the game ball before he left the field for the final time.

"I said to him we were fortunate enough to have a guy called Artie Beetson at our club, who left such a big impact on the game, our club, and Australia, when it came to the first indigenous captain," Robinson said.

"JT's left a similar legacy to Artie Beetson.

"That's the biggest wrap I can give him, and we didn't want to let that pass."

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner recalled how Thurston had been the first player to welcome him into the Kangaroos fold when he made his debut for Australia in 2013.

He said Thurston had played a role in his development as a player.

"I can remember when I was 21 years old I got a Kangaroos jumper to go over to England and play in the World Cup there," Cordner said.

"I was a pretty shy kid, a bit starstruck. He was the first bloke who come up and helped me out and made me feel welcome and went out of his way.

"I'm so glad to be able to call him a mate now.

"I'm going to miss them times, going into camp with him, being able to play outside him. He's made me a better player.

"He speaks for himself really, what he's done in the game. But what he's done for the game off the field, not many players have as much of an impact as he does to the community."

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/02/2016 - Rugby League - Dacia World Club Series Preview - Renault Manchester, Manchester, England - North Queensland Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston speaks to the media.
Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
