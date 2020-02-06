Super League clubs unanimously vote to prevent controversial signings following Israel Folau's move

Super League club officials have unanimously voted to prevent teams from making controversial signings following the furore over Israel Folau's move to Catalans.

Israel Folau at Catalans training.

Representatives of 11 of the 12 clubs were present for the monthly meeting in Salford, with only Bernard Guasch, chairman of the French side, absent.

Other clubs specifically requested the presence of Guasch, who has come under fire following the recruitment of former Wallabies star Folau, which went against the wishes of Super League and the Rugby Football League.

The issue also angered most of the clubs and Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell went as far to write a letter to the Catalans warning them of possible legal consequences if his club lost out financially if sponsors withdrew support due to Folau.

"Super League has clearly and consistently outlined its position on Israel Folau," Super League CEO Robert Elstone said in a statement

"With the season underway, we now feel it is important for Super League to separate what is an off-field matter from what is happening on the field.

"The Super League Board accepts the legalities around the RFL's decision to register Israel Folau, and the board has voted unanimously to put in place measures that ensure the Super League has greater authority to stop controversial signings such as this in the future.

"As a sport we have an impressive and enviable track record when it comes to equality, diversity and inclusion and we will continue our great work in those areas."

Folau arrived in Perpignan from Australia last weekend to begin training with his new teammates ahead of Sunday's round-two fixture at Wakefield.

The former NSW Waratahs fullback has not played any rugby since last April and it is 10 years since his last league match for Brisbane.