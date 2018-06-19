From super-fan to superstar: Nathan Cleary's fairytale journey to NSW halfback

Nathan Cleary still has June 18, 2014 marked down as one of the best nights of his life.



Nathan Cleary Source: Getty

Dressed in light blue shirt and donning a dark blue wig, a 16-year-old Cleary watched from the concourse at ANZ Stadium with the Blatchy's Blues supporter group as NSW looked set to squander another series.



Then with one dummy and go, Trent Hodkinson crossed the tryline and ended eight years of misery.



"That was one of the best experiences of my life seeing Hodko go over there," Cleary told AAP.



"I was at the game and in Blatchy's Blues.



"It was unbelievable seeing them get the win and the crowd was going off. It was unreal."



Four years on, Cleary now has the chance to join Hodkinson as one of only two Blues halfbacks to have tasted Origin series success since 2006.



In that time, some seven others have tried and failed. That list includes the likes of Craig Gower, Brett Kimmorley and James Maloney.



But Cleary is determined to make sure he doesn't join it, instead dreaming of sending Sydney into the same kind of drought-breaking delirium of 2014 on Sunday night.



"Hopefully we can replicate something like that," Cleary said.



"(Jarryd Hayne's crowd surf) was right in front of us and that was awesome."



Cleary wouldn't have been alone in his excitement on that night some four years ago.



Had it not been for that victory, up to 16 of the 17 Blues selected for Origin II wouldn't have seen NSW win a series in their adult life.



Five of the squad were still in primary school when the Blues tasted victory previous to that in 2005, with most still clinging onto faint memories of Andrew Johns' heroics.

