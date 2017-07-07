 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell's infectious personality left The Footy Show hosts Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin in stitches, as he botched up his own joke on last night's show.

Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.
Source: SKY

The Titans star was in competition with former Sharks winger Ryan in a segment of Channel Nines’ show called Joking Off.

The objective of the game is to try and make your opponent laugh by telling jokes.

"What's sticky and black?" asked Hurrell.

"What's sticky and brown? I'm allowed to say it you are not allowed.

"Black stick… aww brown stick."

Ryan tried his best to keep his composure as he realised Hurrell had messed up his own joke.

"I stuff it up, I was meant to say brown, I mean just stick."

Realising Hurrell had botched his own joke Vautin and Ryan lost the plot, laughing uncontrollably at his antics.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The pain Bethanie Mattek-Sands was suffering was too much for other players to handle.

Video: Players left in tears after US tennis star screams in pain after suffering horrifying knee injury

01:41
2
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

00:42
3
Shag didn't want to be brought into a debate over whether the referee's had been looking closely enough at off the ball incidents.

Steve Hansen gives Andrew Saville hilarious telling off as the reporter questions him about his opinion on Lions series' refereeing

00:30
4
The Kiwi WBO heavyweight champ Parker is in the UK preparing for his title defence against Hughie Fury in September.

'They are going to dominate' - Joseph Parker backs ABs, throws sneaky jab at Lions


02:37
5
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ