'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

Former Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell's infectious personality left The Footy Show hosts Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin in stitches, as he botched up his own joke on last night's show.

The Titans star was in competition with former Sharks winger Ryan in a segment of Channel Nines’ show called Joking Off.

The objective of the game is to try and make your opponent laugh by telling jokes.

"What's sticky and black?" asked Hurrell.

"What's sticky and brown? I'm allowed to say it you are not allowed.

"Black stick… aww brown stick."

Ryan tried his best to keep his composure as he realised Hurrell had messed up his own joke.

"I stuff it up, I was meant to say brown, I mean just stick."