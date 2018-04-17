Storm's five Origin stars return to face Warriors

 

The push towards the NRL finals is well and truly on with all 34 State of Origin representatives - including five Melbourne stars - named to play for their clubs this weekend.

Champion fullback Billy Slater headlines a cast of Origin heroes injected back into a line-up that has won six on the bounce and looking every bit the defending premiers they are.

Will Chambers, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi are all back, while enforcer Dale Finucane could also play his first match in almost two months.

"They might be a bit lucky to come back in," prop Jesse Bromwich joked on Tuesday.

"I reckon they'll come back confident. They all played a very good Origin series against some good players. They'll come back ready to rip in for the rest of the year."

The second-placed Storm's clash with the seventh-placed Warriors on Sunday could have significant implications for the top eight, with just two points separating the two sides.

The Sydney Roosters have got all their big guns back too from Origin duty, with James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Boyd Cordner named to face Manly on Sunday.

Penrith have also been boosted by the return of James Maloney, Nathan Cleary and Tyrone Peachey, while Josh Mansour and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak come back from injury.

Brisbane forward Jaydn Su'a is likely out for the season with an ankle injury, however rested NSW centre James Roberts is listed to take on the Panthers.

It means young guns Tyrone May, Caleb Aekins and Jarome Luai go back to NSW Cup.

In other team news, centre Jesse Ramien returns in place of the injured Luke Capewell (finger) in Cronulla's faceoff with Canberra in a game the Raiders must win to stay in the finals race.

For the Raiders Brad Abbey has recovered from a concussion, with Nick Cotric moving back to the wing and Michael Oldfield shifting into the centres for the injured Jarrod Croker.

The Wests Tigers will also have to keep their finals hopes alive without co- captain Chris Lawrence, who is out with a hamstring issue and replaced by Michael Chee Kam.

They have the challenge of taking down ladder leaders South Sydney, who have opted for Jason Clark over Mark Nicholls in their chase of a tenth straight victory.

Meanwhile, video referee Steve Chiddy - who incorrectly ruled a try to Roosters rookie Sean O'Sullivan last week - has been dropped for this week.

