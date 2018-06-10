TODAY |

Storm weighing up risk of playing battered Origin stars against Warriors

AAP
Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says the mental drain of playing State of Origin football leaves him unsure if all four of his representative stars will face the Warriors in the NRL tomorrow.

Victorious Queensland trio Cameron Munster, Will Chambers and Felise Kaufusi crossed the Tasman soon after Wednesday's interstate opener, along with beaten NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr.

Bellamy was confident all four could be physically primed for the Mt Smart Stadium match, though centre Chambers would come under the closest scrutiny following his bruising Maroons display.

Bellamy would also need to be convinced the foursome are in the right headspace, having learned Origin duty can affect club performances.

"Some guys do recover more quickly than others (from Origin) and sometimes it's not only the physical recovery but the emotional recovery," Bellamy said.

"It's a huge build-up and then the game happens and it's over so there's a fair emotional let-down, probably more so for Josh than the other three.

"Our medical staff will check them physically and I will get a bit of a gauge on how they are going emotionally."

Bellamy confirmed Justin Olam and Sandor Earl were on standby if Chambers couldn't play, but suspected his star centre would be reluctant to stand down.

"If Will is right and keen to play we will play him, no doubt," he said.

"He was disappointed in his year last year so he's been really good for us this year and I'm sure he would like to keep that momentum going if he's right physically and emotionally."

Storm forward Kenny Bromwich suspected the Warriors would still be stinging from their 13-12 loss when the teams met in Melbourne in round five.

The Aucklanders dominated for long periods but their understrength side came unstuck when the hosts drew level via a contentious penalty goal - later deemed an incorrect call by NRL bosses.

Brodie Croft then slotted a last-ditch field goal to hand Melbourne their seventh-straight defeat of the Warriors.

Bromwich wasn't convinced the 12th-placed Warriors had an edge through their lack of player involvement in State of Origin.

"I'm not too sure if it's advantage. We get this every year, we've got guys playing Origin," Bromwich said.

"I'm a firm believer in the (other) guys we have in the squad, that they could step in and do a job if the Origin boys aren't ready."

STATS THAT MATTER

* An eighth straight loss to Melbourne would be the third-worst run against any club for the Warriors. They've lost 11 to the Dragons (2008-15) and 9 to the Broncos (1995-2000)

* April's 13-12 defeat of the Warriors was the first time Melbourne have won a game without making a single line break.

* In the final quarter of games, the Storm have conceded fewer average points than any club this season (2.4) while the Warriors have conceded the most (8.0).

Melbourne Storm players celebrate a try against the Broncos. Source: Getty
