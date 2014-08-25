 

Storm sweat over Cameron Smith's fitness ahead of NRL finals

AAP
Premiership favourites Melbourne will wait with bated breath on scans for Cameron Smith after the Storm skipper suffered an ankle injury in last night's loss to South Sydney.

Smith limped from the field in the 73rd minute at ANZ Stadium and failed to return as he was immediately treated to on the sideline.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said medical staff were unclear on the exact nature of the injury.

"I don't think they're quite sure. Must be on the edge of something, the achilles or something else. I think he felt a sharp pain going into his heel," Bellamy said.

"Five years ago he probably would've played on, but you get a bit wiser as you get older so I thought that was the best thing to do, to come off.

"They'll check it tomorrow or sometime over the weekend, early next week."

It is also unclear how the reigning Dally M winner suffered the injury, having only exited the field after Damien Cook had scored and before the restart.

"He just told me, he felt it when Cook scored the try and then as he was coming back to halfway, he could really feel it," Bellamy said.

The Storm appeared on their way to a ninth straight victory when they led by 10 points in the first half but were frozen out of the game by the Rabbitohs' second half assault.

Bellamy was pleased with their start but suggested his team may have been gotten swept away by a stretch of strong form that swept them to the top of the table.

They are now second after being leapfrogged by the Rabbitohs.

"Perhaps during the week some of our guys might've been reading too much or hearing a little bit too much after the last couple of weeks," Bellamy said.

"But certainly we're back to reality this week. We'll review it, have a look at what we need to do and what we didn't do so well and move onto next week."

The Storm face Cronulla next Sunday afternoon.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith celebrates his drop goal. Source: Getty
Injured Benji Marshall still key to NRL play-off hopes says Tigers coach

AAP
An injured Benji Marshall may be better than no Benji Marshall at all as Wests Tigers stay within striking distance of an NRL finals berth.

The Tigers did enough after a fast start to prevail 25-16 in Newcastle on Friday, with Luke Brooks pulling the strings at McDonald Jones Stadium.

They sit just one win behind the ninth-placed New Zealand Warriors, who will now enter Saturday's clash with St George Illawarra feeling the heat.

Another calf injury to talisman Marshall will remain a concern for coach Ivan Cleary this week though, who said his presence, albeit hobbled, helped them gain control of the contest.

The Tigers finish their season against Canberra, St George Illawarra, Manly and South Sydney.

Wests Tigers defeated Newcastle 25-16 in their NRL match. Source: SKY

Cleary would love some consistency in key positions as they hunt eighth place, indicating he would give the veteran every chance to battle through the final month of the season.

"He's just good to have out there in terms of leadership and direction," Cleary said.

He's just good to have out there in terms of leadership and direction - Tigers coach Ivan Cleary

"He did (his calf) really early, has had calf problems before.

"I don't think it's too bad, but it's something that's haunted him through the year.

"He's not the youngest bloke. I guess we'll find out more (on the extent of his injury) in the next couple of days."

Cleary isn't pinning the team's hopes solely on the 33-year-old's shoulders though, especially after Luke Brooks' performance on Friday night.

The playmaker ran the ball at every opportunity, scoring a try and setting up Robbie Farah for another before sealing the win with a late field goal.

"Brooksy was really good I thought. He ran the ball whenever he could and seemed to be whenever he did that something good happened," Cleary said.

"He's progressing nicely and I thought he was key to our victory."

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem. Source: Photosport
Rabbitohs star Damien Cook scorches through Storm, scores magical solo try

AAP
South Sydney have rocketed back into premiership reckoning after beating NRL defending premiers Melbourne 30-20 on the back of an electric performance from Damien Cook.

After relinquishing top spot to the Rabbitohs, the Storm's own title hopes could rest on scans for captain Cameron Smith after he limped off with an ankle injury late last night.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said he was unsure how serious the injury is for Smith.

"I don't think it's too bad. We're not quite sure exactly what it is, he'll have a scan and check in tomorrow," Bellamy said.

"He felt a sharp pain going into his heels. If it was five years ago, he would've played on. But you get wiser when you're older. It was the best thing to do, to come off."

As Smith's night ended in injury, Cook's couldn't have got any better.

A day after Bellamy identified him as the man to fear in their top-of-the-table match, Cook tore the Storm middle to shreds.

He produced the magic moment, in a game worthy of its blockbuster billing, that ended the Storm's eight-game winning streak.

Moments after his ankle was crushed by Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and with his team ahead by only two in the 63rd minute, Cook burned four defenders in a scorching 40m individual effort.

The NSW State of Origin star - and likely future Kangaroos rake - finished the night with a 176m, six tackle breaks and a try assist.

However, the win was soured by a suspected ACL injury to utility Adam Doueihi, while Sam Burgess could also be in trouble for what appeared to be a shoulder charge.

In front of 15,132 fans at ANZ Stadium, Alex Johnston sealed the victory in the 73rd minute, while Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr nabbed a late consolation try.

The win means the Rabbitohs leap over the Storm to reclaim pole position for the minor premiership with four games remaining in the regular season.

Despite a third-minute penalty goal to Adam Reynolds, the Storm were the side who looked likely on the back of a sharp attack that pushed them to an early 10-6 lead.

Dale Finucane crashed over from short range, and was answered by a Hymel Hunt four-pointer before Addo-Carr turned on the afterburners to send Curtis Scott over.

But Cook ensured it was a four-point contest at halftime when he used his own elite speed to set up Burgess near the posts.

There was a referee flashpoint just before the main break when the bunker pressed the wrong button and ruled a try to Campbell Graham, only to be quickly overturned on-field.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold was quick to play down the victory.

"We're really pleased with the result, pleased with the performance, there's no doubt about that. We're certainly not getting carried away," he said.

The Rabbitohs No.9 beat several Melbourne defenders to score a crucial try in his side’s 30-20 NRL win. Source: SKY
