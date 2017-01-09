 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Storm superstar Billy Slater set to miss opening NRL rounds with shoulder surgery recovery

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne veteran Billy Slater is set to miss the first few rounds of the NRL season as he continues his comeback from shoulder surgery.

Billy Slater (Melb) NZ Warriors vs Melbourne Storm ANZAC day clash - AAMI Park Rugby League - 2014 NRL Melbourne AUS Friday 25 April 2014 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater.

Source: Photosport

Storm coach Craig Bellamy says Slater's recovery is tracking well but they don't want to risk him with their round one clash with the Bulldogs at Belmore Oval next Friday night looming.

"We're really happy with the way it's progressing but I'm pretty sure he won't be playing the first couple of rounds," Bellamy said at the Storm's season launch.

"We've waited a long time so we're not going to take any risks with him physically or mentally."

The absence of Slater means Bellamy must decide between shifting his first choice five-eighth Cameron Munster back to fullback, which he so ably covered last year, or trying to get his new halves combination settled.

Munster will move into the No.6 jersey this season following the departure of Blake Green to Manly.

"That's the situation we're in," Bellamy said.

"Obviously Cameron has trained mostly in the halves in the pre-season so to put him back there would be a big call but having said that we've got to do what we think is best thing for the team.

"Hopefully by Monday or Tuesday we will know what we're doing and train from there."

Melbourne's Kiwi Test backrower Tohu Harris is also sidelined for the opening weeks with a stress fracture in his foot which was diagnosed after their final trial against the Bulldogs in Hobart.

"He's had a sore foot for a little bit and we thought it was part of an ankle injury but it wasn't so he's in a boot for a little bit and it will take him a while to get back," Bellamy said.

That leaves the Storm without either of their backrowers from last year's grand final, with Kevin Proctor now playing with Gold Coast.

Injuries aside, Bellamy said he felt his team were in good shape ahead of round one.

"The trials have been pretty good - we were a bit unhappy with our first 20 minutes last week but the boys fought back strongly in the second half."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

01:15
2
South African allrounder JP Duminy says the New Zealand side are a clever team who will always fight to the last ball.

Proteas praise gutsy Black Caps ahead of third ODI: 'They're always going to be tough, especially in shorter formats'

00:26
3
Double bouncer

Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

00:31
4
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

01:06
5
Coach Mike Hesson says Latham brings a variety of options to the side, but his role against Australia will depend on match-day conditions.

Black Caps sticking by struggling Latham: 'Everyone goes through highs and lows'

00:48
Lawyer Stephen O'Reilly was questioned outside a Brisbane court after Craig Broadley was extradited from NZ yesterday and appeared today on nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Watch: Lawyer for Kiwi accused of participating in global paedophile ring matter-of-fact with reporters

Craig Broadley was identified in an investigation into two jailed Queensland child abusers.

00:40
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Incident causing schools to lockdown in Auckland's Remuera was most likely a hoax, police say

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.

00:09
More than three months after the Kaikoura quake hit the capital, restaurant owners were able today to return to their business.

'It a bombsite' - Wellington restaurant owner allowed back inside building months after quake

Many buildings in Courtenay Central were evacuated days after the Kaikoura quake.

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

Have a great night, you deserve it.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ