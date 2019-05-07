TODAY |

Storm stars heated exchange all about honesty says Kiwis prop Jesse Bromwich

Melbourne vice-captain Jesse Bromwich says the angry post-match exchange between Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster following their shock Cronulla loss is nothing new at the Storm.

Television cameras captured the star Melbourne duo after the full-time siren with Munster, who appeared to botch the final play, kicking the ball away.

Ahead of their Saturday night Magic Round clash against Parramatta, Test international Bromwich said the team prided itself on its honesty and felt passion was behind the harsh words.

"That kind of stuff happens all the time around here," Bromwich said on Tuesday.

"If something happens and we don't agree with it we're happy to give that advice and pass it on to other players and then we move on.
"I've seen them (Smith and Munster) do that at training before plenty of times.

"If they're showing that passion and willingness to compete, we're more than happy for that to happen."

Bromwich expected a strong response to the uncharacteristically poor performance, which prompted a "nine out 10" blast from angry coach Craig Bellamy.

"It's a bit of personal accountability for your performances and playing your best footy," Bromwich said.

Jesse Bromwich. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL Rugby League round 19, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 22 July 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Jesse Bromwich. Source: Photosport

"We clarified our roles and what we want to do on the field.

"It's not huge because the effort is there."

Meanwhile, Bromwich denied a report that young centre Curtis Scott was on the outer at the Storm and was being shopped around despite being contracted until the end of 2021.

Scott, who has played in their past two grand finals, has only made five appearances and was axed two rounds ago.

The 21-year-old started the season as a NSW Origin contender but a dip in form as well and injury and illness has seen him dropped to the Queensland Cup.

But Bromwich said he was still wanted by his teammates.

"I know for a fact that we want to have him around here," Bromwich said.

"He took having a 'rest' quite harshly but that's just him - he's a competitor and wants to be out there competing.

"From what I know, and I'm quite close to Curtis, he's happy here."

MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled by Cameron Munster and Cameron Smith of the Storm during the NRL Trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys on March 02, 2019 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled by Cameron Munster and Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm. Source: Getty
