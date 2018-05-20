 

Storm star who fractured rival's eye socket with wild haymaker earns two week ban

Melbourne centre Curtis Scott has copped a two-game ban for striking Manly counterpart Dylan Walker during Saturday's NRL defeat to the Sea Eagles.

Scott was facing up to three weeks for his punch on Walker that resulted in being sent off, but took the early guilty plea and will miss the Storm's next two matches, against North Queensland and Brisbane.

The development comes a day after Scott publicly apologised for the incident.

Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona accepted the $1,500 fine offered to him for a careless high tackle on Sea Eagles forward Jake Trbojevic in the same game.

Meanwhile, Canberra forward Joseph Tapine has been issued a two-game ban by the match review committee for a shoulder charge during the Raiders' 25-18 loss against St George Illawarra.

Tapine collected Dragons fullback Matt Dufty in the 40th minute on Sunday and was issued with a grade-one charge, with an early guilty plea from Tapine to reduce the penalty from 280 points to 210.

Tapine's Raiders teammate Josh Papalii has been offered a $1350 fine, if he pleads guilty to a careless high tackle charge, also on Dufty, in Sunday's game.

