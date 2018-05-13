 

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor

AAP

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith is facing a maximum two-match NRL ban for an alleged "wishbone" tackle which left Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor injured.

Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.
Smith's charge is one of eight laid by the match review committee from the three NRL matches on Saturday and his team copped four of them.

Smith drew a grade two dangerous contact charge after pulling Proctor's left leg in a 47th minute tackle. His former Storm teammate was forced from the field with a groin injury.

The Australian and Queensland captain can reduce the suspension to one match with an early plea, however he defended his tackle after the match.

"Just to clarify, I didn't try to pull his leg out; Kevvy's a really good friend of mine and a friend of everyone at the club," Smith said.

"I spoke to Kevvy after the game to see how he was going, said I had no intention to hurt him and he was very grateful for me to come over.

"Whatever happens out of this game or that tackle, I've got absolutely no control over ... all I can say is I'm not here to try and hurt the bloke."

Titans captain Ryan James was surprised the incident didn't draw action from the referee, saying "I just thought an injury to a player going off probably would lead to a penalty but it wasn't to be."

Melbourne prop Sam Kasiano is in danger of a one-match ban after being deemed to have made dangerous contact in his tackle of Titans forward Jarrod Wallace.

The other two charges against Melbourne players went to Cameron Munster and Josh Addo-Carr, both of whom can escape suspensions for grade one dangerous contact on Brenko Lee.

Warriors pair Bunty Afoa and Jazz Tevaga both attracted dangerous contact citings from their team's loss to the Sydney Roosters but can escape suspension with early guilty pleas.

Roosters prop Dylan Napa was charged twice - once for a careless high tackle that drew a fine, and another for dangerous contact on Afoa in the final minute of the match.

He too can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea.

