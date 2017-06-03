 

Storm star Billy Slater tears through Newcastle scoring electrifying double

Snubbed by the Maroons selectors Slater put on a stunning performance in Melbourne's 40-12 win over the Knights.
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

2
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

3
Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

4
The Swedish syndicate fired a warning shot to their rivals that they are serious contenders.

Watch: Courageous Artemis Racing hand hot favourites Oracle second defeat in Bermuda

5
After fighting so hard to get back into the match, the Warriors fell back into painful habits to give the Eels a halftime lead.

Watch: Brain explosion! Johnson howler gifts Radradra runaway try

Ninety thousand music festival goers were evacuated from the concert grounds due to a "concrete terrorist threat".

Watch: Concert goers break into song while evacuating from German music festival over terrorist threat

The festival was set to be headlined by Rammstein, along with American rockers System of a Down.

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
