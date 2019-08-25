TODAY |

Storm star admits he was 's**t' in brutally honest halftime interview before turnaround leads to win over Titans

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Melbourne have overcome a woeful first half to scramble to a 24-8 win over Gold Coast in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

Expected to cruise to a big victory over the last-placed Titans, the competition leaders trailed 8-6 at halftime on Sunday afternoon after dishing up their worst half of football for the season.

After falling to Canberra last round, Storm coach Bellamy blasted their poor completion rate, but didn't get the response he was after.

In the first half, the Storm only completed 11 of 19 sets - at 59 per cent - and were at the wrong end of an 8-3 penalty count, with centre Curtis Scott also put on report for a dangerous tackle.

Frustrated five-eighth Cameron Munster was the main offender, penalised twice for dissent as well as making three costly errors.

Munster was frank in his assessment of his game when interviewed as he walked off for halftime: "I don't want to swear on national television but that's absolute s**t from me," he said.

No doubt Bellamy agreed.

Whatever the coach had to say at halftime, it worked. Melbourne second-rower Kenny Bromwich offloaded to fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen for a try three minutes into the second term.

   The lead blew out to 10 points when Kenny's brother Jesse put Dale Finucane across, with the Storm back in control.

   The Titans' first-half try was a special, with winger Jesse Arthars leaping high above Josh Addo-Carr to snatch a Nathan Peats bomb.

   Arthars didn't return for the second half after failing a HIA test when he was up-ended as Addo-Carr tunnelled under him while going up for a high ball.

   Although it appeared Addo-Carr was nudged into him, the Storm winger might find himself in some trouble with the match review committee.

   Scott was put on report for a dangerous tackle on Titans winger Phillip Sami and Gold Coast hooker Mitch Rein faced the same fate for a second-half tackle on Brandon Smith.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rival wingers produced probably the race of the NRL season at the end of the Storm’s win over Gold Coast. Source: SKY

   The Titans at least had something to cheer about in the dying minutes when Sami chased Addo-Fox over 90m to bring the Storm speedster down just short of the tryline.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The Melbourne Storm player was brutally honest in his halftime interview during the win over the Titans. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei.
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
4
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
5
Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks
Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi fails drugs test ahead of World Cup
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:14
Roberts is set for a stint on the side-lines after the aggressive move.

Souths' star James Roberts charged for late shot on Broncos winger Corey Oates
2nd August, 2003. Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia. Tri - Nations rugby. Australia v South Africa. Wendall Sailor breaks through the South African defence. The Wallabies won the match, 29 - 9. Pic: Photosport

Wendall Sailor's highly-touted son to make NRL debut for Dragons tonight
Kieran Foran.

Injury-plagued Kiwis, Bulldogs star Kieran Foran adamant his best is in front of him
00:15
South Sydney took a 22-20 win after a war of words between their coaches.

Free flowing Rabbitohs take win over Broncos in NRL grudge match