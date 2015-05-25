 

Storm skipper Cameron Smith raring to go against Broncos after Origin rest

A week of fun in the sun with his family has Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith primed for a return to the NRL for their clash with fellow heavy-weights Brisbane.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith

The 34-year-old was given extended leave by the Storm following the torrid second State of Origin encounter.

He remained in Queensland with his family on holiday, rejoining his NRL team for their final training run ahead of Friday's meeting with the Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Smith's absence from training gave weight to rumours he was battling a serious injury but Storm football director Frank Ponissi said the time away from the club was for their captain to refresh mentally and physically.

"He's got no injuries that needed treatment, he just needed time away," Ponissi said.

"He just needed to get away and recharge and refresh his body.

"If it was up to Cameron he'd play every single game but we just need to manage him at this stage."

Prop Jordan McLean has travelled to Brisbane and remains a strong chance to return from a fractured cheekbone.

In the corresponding meeting last year the Storm handed Brisbane their biggest ever loss at Suncorp - a 48-6 hammering.

However the third-placed Broncos have been in impressive form this season and could move within two points of the top-of-the-table Storm with a victory.

Meanwhile, promising young hooker Brandon Smith will miss up eight to 10 weeks with a fractured wrist.

The 21-year-old had surgery on Wednesday after making a big impression in his three NRL games this season, scoring two tries.

Smith fractured his scaphoid a few weeks ago but continued to play until the club sent him for an x-ray because of persistent pain.

Melbourne's Manly recruit Nate Myles will make his return from injury for feeder side Easts Tigers in the Queensland Cup this Saturday.

