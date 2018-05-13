 

Storm skipper Cameron Smith cops one week ban for 'wishbone' tackle on Kiwi forward Kevin Proctor

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has been rubbed out of Saturday's NRL clash with Manly after pleading guilty to a wishbone tackle on Kevin Proctor.

Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.
Source: SKY

Smith today accepted the one-match ban for a grade-two dangerous contact charge for pulling former teammate Proctor's leg during Saturday's win over the Gold Coast.

It will mark the first time the Queensland and Australian skipper has been suspended in almost a decade.

Smith has regularly been accused of being a dirty player however his rap sheet during his record-breaking 368-game NRL career would suggest otherwise.

The 34-year-old missed the 2008 preliminary final against Cronulla and the grand final against the Sea Eagles when he was banned for two games for a grapple tackle.

His only other ban was for a dangerous throw in 2003.

Some experts believe the Australian and Queensland captain is lucky not to be facing a longer ban.

"He grabs him at the leg and twists him around. If it was done to his arm, a chicken wing, Cameron would've had a month on the sideline," rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns said on the Nine Network.

"I know Cameron's come out and said it wasn't deliberate, but it's dangerous."

Smith was adamant after the match there was no malice in the tackle, referring to his close friendship with Proctor following their time together at the Storm.

The Storm's back-up hooker Brandon Smith is likely to wear the No.9 jumper against the Sea Eagles.

Meanwhile Storm prop Sam Kasiano will also miss the premiers' clash with the Sea Eagles after accepting a one-match ban for a high tackle on Jarrod Wallace.

