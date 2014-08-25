 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Storm legend Cameron Smith inching closer to NRL's all-time point-scoring record, three points shy of 2300

share

Source:

AAP

Cameron Smith is likely to be a notch closer to the NRL's all-time point-scoring record after playing the Sydney Roosters tonight.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith celebrates his drop goal.

Source: Getty

The Melbourne skipper is expected to become just the second player behind Canterbury great Hazem El Masri, to score 2300 career points during the Adelaide Oval clash.

He's currently three points shy of the mark with El Masri's record of 2418 very much within reach should he extend his career into an 18th season in 2019.

The former Queensland and Australian captain and future Immortal has already scored 112 points this season (one try, 54 goals) and El Masri's record is quickly coming into focus.

"It's getting a bit boring really the amount of records Cameron is breaking these days, you sort of lose track of them," Smith's Storm teammate Ryan Hoffman said.

"He's one-of-a-kind player and he can do it all - he can play the game, he scores the points, kicks the goals. It's all going to be written into the folklore of Cameron Smith, arguably the best player the game has ever seen."

Asked would he like to see Smith play on and eclipse El Masri's record, Hoffman said: "100 per cent. I love watching him play regardless of whether I'm playing with him or watching from the stands.

"Cameron Smith has earned the right to make whatever decision he wants and I'm sure he's going to make the right decision because you're a long time retired."

The 35-year-old already owns a host of rugby league records, including most NRL appearances with 371, but should he stay fit and play on, he'll next year become the first player to pass 400 games.

He also boasts the most State of Origin appearances (42) and victories (26) as well most NRL goals (1061).

As well, he sits second for most Australian appearances with 56, only behind former representative teammate Darren Lockyer (59).

"I've said it every year I think since I've started - I enjoy playing the best players in my position and he's one of the best players in the game," Smith's long-time rival and Roosters captain Jake Friend said.

"One of the best players of all time, I suppose. It's awesome. It's a challenge and those sort of games you enjoy as a player."

NRL's all-time leading pointscorers

1. Hazem El Masri (2418)
2. Cameron Smith (2297)
3. Andrew Johns (2176)
4. Johnathan Thurston (2142)
5. Jason Taylor (2107)
6. Daryl Halligan (2034)
7. Mick Cronin (1971)
8. Graham Eadie (1917)
9. Eric Simms (1841)
10. Luke Burt (1793)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

01:57
2
Lawson is plying his trade in the German Formula 4 where he currently sits second overall.

Meet New Zealand’s next motorsport star: Humble 16-year-old Liam Lawson

00:22
3
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

4
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Kiwi winger Ken Maumalo scratched from Warriors squad for home clash with Sharks

00:36
5
New Zealand is one of six bidders currently competing to win hosting rights to the event.

Black Ferns delighted at prospect of NZ hosting 2021 World Cup - 'Women's rugby is going crazy here!'

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 