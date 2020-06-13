TODAY |

Storm hand Newcastle Knights their first loss of the season

Source:  AAP

Melbourne master Craig Bellamy taught his former apprentice another lesson on Saturday night when Storm handed Adam O'Brien's Newcastle side their first loss of the season.

Brandon Smith. Source: Getty

O'Brien, a Storm life member, faced his ex-team for the first time as a head coach but came away with a harsh reality check for his previously undefeated Knights.

In typical Storm fashion, skipper Cameron Smith was chief orchestrator in the 26-12 victory, keeping up the pressure on the Knights who eventually crumbled.

Smith set up two of the three first-half tries as Melbourne took an 18-2 lead into the sheds, but it could have been more if not for some defensive resilience from the Knights.

Despite a brave rally from Newcastle in the second half, their poor completion rate in the first 40 minutes was too much to overcome at the back end of the game.

The Knights briefly threatened, scoring two tries in six minutes through Bradman Best and Edrick Lee to get within a converted try with 20 minutes on the clock.

However, with the Storm on the attack, Knights enforcer David Klemmer was controversially pinged for a late shot on lock Dale Finucane in front of the posts.

Smith easily nailed the penalty from in front to give Storm a 20-12 lead with six minutes to go and take the wind out of the Knights' sails.

A late try to Brandon Smith sealed the win for Melbourne in the dying minutes when he burrowed over from close to the line.

The Knights had earlier shown signs of the defensive resilience they have displayed so far this season when Storm had four consecutive sets on their line without points.

Although Storm had 70 per cent of the possession in the first 20 minutes, the Knights conceded just one try - to Ryley Jacks - through a miscommunication in defence on the line just three minutes in.

A poor completion rate cruelled them, while the kicking game from Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga left a lot to be desired.

It was the fourth win of the season for the Storm who take on Penrith next week, while Newcastle will face Brisbane on the Central Coast on Thursday night.

League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
2
Gatland drop goal secures Highlanders thrilling win over Chiefs despite two yellow cards
3
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
4
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
5
Warriors star Eli Katoa says there were tears after his mum in Tonga watched him play on TV for the first time
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Issac Luke seeking immediate release from Dragons, to join Broncos
00:30

Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
00:39

'He's a class player' – Warriors' hat-trick hero Hiku hailed by coach
00:11

Reporter sent for Covid-19 test, breaks rules to interview Valentine Holmes