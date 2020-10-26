Storm funnyman Brandon Smith gives cheeky interview after grand final win

Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith, gave what is arguably the best post-match interview last night after his side held on in the dying moments to seal victory.

Affectionately known as "the cheese", Smith has established himself as the club joker at the Storm, and his in his post-match interview with Nine's Brad Fittler, the Waiheke local lived up to his reputation.

Although the Storm held a comfortable lead through out the match, the side weren't helped by Smith's yellow card in the final moments, paving the way for a last-minute Nathan Cleary try and a slim shot at victory for the Panthers.

"I played pretty shit tonight," he laughed.

"But I got the ring," he added.

Alluding to a big night ahead, Smith joked he would need to sell his newly earned champion's ring to pay for the partying ahead.

"It's for sale, I need to pay for all the beers I'm about to sink," Smith said.

Putting the jokes aside however, Smith stated his real intentions with the ring, dedicating the achievement to his parents.

"I can't wait to take this back home to my mum and dad"

"Everything they sacrificed to put me in this position that I'm in right now...this is definitely for them"

Smith's future at the club has been the centre of discussion in recent months, with the 24-year old Kiwi playing second-fiddle to Melbourne Storm great, Cameron Smith.

The Storm skipper has yet to decide whether he will continue for another year however Smith says he wouldn't mind if the NRL legend stayed on a bit longer.

"I know its a tough situation for me but I wouldn't mind him carrying me to another couple of rings," he said.