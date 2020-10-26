TODAY |

Storm coach Craig Bellamy flips out in coaches box with chair kick after last minute Panthers try

Source:  1 NEWS

Although the Storm ultimately came away with the NRL title last night, it wasn't all smooth sailing for coach Craig Bellamy who added yet another moment to his highlight reel of coach box blowups.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The try put the Storm's title hopes in jeopardy with just seconds left in the game. Source: SKY

Despite leading comfortably for most of the game, things nearly unravelled for the Storm when they were forced to field just 11 players in the final moments of the match.

The Panthers capitalised on the mismatch, with Nathan Cleary scoring with just under a minute left on the clock, gifting a slim chance to snatch the victory away with one more play.

A visibly irate Bellamy marched to the back of the coaches box and kicked an unoccupied chair into the wall startling the others in the coaches box.

All was forgotten however with the Storm on the winning end of a 26-20 scoreline as the fulltime siren sounded, making the 61-year-old Bellamy the oldest coach to ever win an NRL grand final.

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi driver Scott Dixon claims sixth IndyCar title in drama-filled race in Florida
2
Storm coach Craig Bellamy flips out in coaches box with chair kick after last minute Panthers try
3
Storm funnyman Brandon Smith gives cheeky interview after grand final win
4
Shaun Johnson gives tearful tribute to wife Kayla as he claims Sharks' top honours
5
Storm take out NRL grand final in battle against Penrith Panthers
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Contingency plans set for socially distanced 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Cam Smith's father reveals All Blacks legend Richie McCaw has given advice to NRL great
01:34

NRL champions' rings to honour frontline workers from bushfires, Covid-19 pandemic

Warriors' pair Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris recognised at Dally M awards