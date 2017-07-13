 

Storm coach confident Melbourne star Billy Slater will be ready for Origin I

AAP

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is certain Queensland fullback Billy Slater will have no problem recovering from his hamstring injury to play in Origin I.

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Slater suffered tightness on Tuesday and was not risked in the Storm's 7-6 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville last night.

Bellamy insists Slater could have played if needed and has no doubts that he will line up in maroon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 6.

"It was a strange one, he just got through the warm-up and felt it tighten after five minutes which was only half or three-quarter pace," Bellamy said.

"He had a scan the next day and there's a little tear or strain there.

"The physio said he probably could have played tonight at a pinch but you don't want to be taking those chances.

"Dead-set he'll be right for Origin."

Storm captain Cameron Smith, who announced his retirement from representative football this month, called on the Queensland selectors to pick in-form players and those who have a record of performing in big games.

The Maroons side will be named on Monday morning and Smith is excited to see who will be announced after he, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk left big holes to fill.

"You can't go wrong with picking players in form," Smith told the Nine Network.

"Guys who have performed in the big games and you know what you're going to get from them.

"That's the most important thing in Origin. When those 17 get on that field they can trust the guy either side of them to get the job done and not let anyone down.

"These young guys have been waiting for their opportunity. I'm really excited to see how they go."

