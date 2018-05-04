Storm backing jet-lagged Kiwis star Nelson Asofa-Solomona to make impact in Roosters game despite US Test travel horrors

Melbourne hope to have Nelson Asofa-Solomona available for their NRL clash with the Sydney Roosters despite his horror travel schedule.



Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport

Asofa-Solomona was with his Storm teammates as they flew to Adelaide today and will be given every opportunity to prove he's fit and ready to run onto Adelaide Oval on Friday evening.



It would be a remarkable feat if the 200cm, 115kg giant takes on the Roosters, given he only arrived back in Australia on Wednesday after representing New Zealand during the Denver Test.



Like all his Kiwis teammates, Asofa-Solomona's flight out of the United States were delayed due to an electrical storm, leading coach Craig Bellamy to question the timing of the mid-season Test.



Asofa-Solomona's presence could be crucial, with the Storm facing an injury crisis among their middle forwards, with Sam Kasiano (PCL), Jesse Bromwich (hamstring) and Dale Finucane (thumb) out.



Storm back-rower Ryan Hoffman said Asofa-Solomona was in good spirits and confident of taking on the Roosters.



"We're having a run of bad luck with our guys in the middle," Hoffman said.



"Nelson has become a real leader in our pack. We're not expecting him to do anything spectacular, we just want him to do his job and do his job well. That's what he's been doing for us this year."



The Storm are also confident that Billy Slater, Will Chambers, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr and Felise Kaufusi will back up following Sunday's State of Origin II.



Friday's match will mark the first time Cooper Cronk will go up against the Storm.



After 323 games across 14 seasons at the Storm and four grand final wins (though their 2007 and 2009 titles were struck out due to the salary cap scandal), Cronk moved to the Roosters this year.



While it's taken time for the master playmaker to adapt, Trent Robinson's side show signs of hitting their straps after winning their last four straight.



Hoffman said Cronk had put his stamp on the Roosters this year and they would look to rough him up on Friday night.

