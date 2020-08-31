Storm and Kiwis star Brandon Smith makes NRL 'dreams reality' despite broken jaw

Injured Melbourne Storm and Kiwis star Brandon Smith says he made his “dreams reality” over the weekend after finally becoming a ball boy in the NRL.
Smith had a different role yesterday at Sunshine Coast Stadium as his teammates beat Manly after breaking his jaw last week against the Eels.
Following the 30-6 win, the Waiheke Island-raised star posted a photo of himself on Instagram to jokingly say his dreams had come true.
“Ever since I touched a rugby league ball I’ve dreamt of becoming a ball boy in the nrl. Today I made my dreams reality,” he wrote.
Among Smith's new responsibilities was disinfecting balls that went into the crowd, as per the NRL’s Covid-19 protocols.
Smith, who has lost three kilograms in the week since breaking his jaw, goes by the nickname Hectic Cheese and has been labelled one of the Storm’s biggest pests by coach Craig Bellamy