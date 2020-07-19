'I still have a lot of care for the club' - Shaun Johnson shows support for Warriors after thrashing

Shaun Johnson has shown his support for his former teammates at the Warriors, after yesterday's 46-10 thrashing at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks.

In what can be described as nothing short of a mismatch in the NRL yesterday, the Sharks ran in eight tries to the Warriors' two, outclassing the Kiwi side in every department on the Central Coast.

At the centre of that win, was former Warriors half Johnson, scoring one try and assisting two others, coming back to haunt the side he left in 2018.

Johnson moved to the Sharks ahead of the 2019 NRL season after being told by Warriors management that he could look elsewhere and released from the final year of his contract at Mount Smart.

However, despite his messy departure from the Warriors, Johnson issued a heartfelt message to his former side, currently struggling after relocating to Australia for the 2020 season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have very close friends in that group," Johnson told the Daily Telegraph.

"I still have a lot of care for the club. I have been there and I have experienced some of that pain where you try so hard and it just doesn't translate on the field.

"And I know the professionalism they have in that group and the leadership.

"They have got the right ingredients. That is where my pain comes."

Yesterday's victory sees the Sharks sit outside of the NRL's top eight on points differential alone, level with the Tigers and Rabbitohs.