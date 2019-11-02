Steve Hansen has a new job, in the NRL

Steve Hansen has swapped codes and has signed on to help NRL side the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Source: 1 NEWS

The former World Cup winning All Blacks coach will become the Bulldogs' high performance consultant.

The role will see Hansen work with the Bulldogs' coaching and management staff, as well as the players' leadership group.

The move was sparked largely thanks to Hansen's relationship with Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett, who spent time within the All Blacks camp in 2018.

There, he gained first-hand experience of the All Blacks' culture and Hansen's coaching methods.

"We've stayed in touch and we've been talking about this role for a few months," Barrett said.

"When I got the job at Canterbury I just thought he'd be ideal and he was keen to help out and try something new. The aura that he carries and all the experience he's had."

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill praised Hansen's career and pointed to the New Zealander's special bond with Barrett.

"Steve has already developed a relationship with Trent Barrett, after Trent spent some time with the All Blacks in recent seasons and we believe that his knowledge and insights will be of tremendous benefit.

"To be able to have someone with Steve's record and background work with our staff and players will be a great asset to our club.

"He was responsible for being a major driving force behind one of the most successful sporting brands in history and his knowledge and thoughts on areas such as leadership, high performance, preparation and team ethic will be invaluable to our club."