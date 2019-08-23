Stephen Kearney to be sacked in 2020 - Aussie writer makes bold NRL prediction

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is tipped to be sacked in 2020 by Fox Sports writer George Clarke, following a torrid year in charge of the Auckland-based club.

Following the Warriors' 2018 success, where they reached the NRL's top eight for the first time since 2011, the Auckland club came crashing back to earth this year.

Star player and all-time leading point scorer Shaun Johnson was shown the door, joining the Cronulla Sharks, while the Warriors limped to 13th on the NRL ladder - taking nine wins, to go with 14 losses and a draw.

In a feature making bold predictions for the 2020 season, Fox Sports writer Clarke has nailed his colours to the mast, predicting the axe to fall on Kearney in the next year.

"Stephen Kearney was clearly struggling at the back end of the season as the Warriors form nosedived, despite being in touching distance of making the eight," he writes.

"His team blew hot and cold all year, and that has just summed up the Warriors over the last few years.

"They have only made the finals once since the start of the 2012 season, and if Kearney can’t get a tune out of this roster they may decide to bring in a new face."

Among Clarke's other predictions are the Titans to be in the mix for the top eight, Penrith to finish last and the Eels to reach the top four.