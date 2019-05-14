TODAY |

Stephen Kearney offers blunt solution as to how Issac Luke can crack Warriors' gameday squad again – 'Play well'

Stephen Kearney didn't mince his words when talking about how veteran hooker Issac Luke can earn a spot back in the Warriors.

"Play well."

The 31-year-old was dropped for last week's contest with the Dragons in Brisbane after his defence during the Warriors' four-game losing streak came under fire from coach Kearney.

With Nathaniel Roache starting and Karl Lawton on the the interchange, the Warriors managed to claim a comeback win over the Dragons on Saturday while Like was exiled to a rare outing in the reserve grade.

Kearney was asked by media today how Luke can get back into the squad and he wasn't shy about issuing a challenge to the Kiwi.

"Play well. Everyone that get's that opportunity or finds themselves in that position where they're back at [reserve grade] and-or aren't quite playing to their potential, it's about preparing well and then going out and playing well whichever grade you're playing in.

"That doesn't change whether you've played 200 games, 300 games or 50 games."

Kearney said  Roache would be given "every chance" to overcome a back injury he picked up in the win over the Dragons to feature for the Warriors again this week.

But Luke's future isn't so certain.

"He'll be named in the 21 that we have to name but obviously with Nathaniel in the position he's in, we're going to give him every chance to play.

"I couldn't tell you today what grade Bully will be playing this week."

Luke returned to the Warriors this season after he failed to seal a move to the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2018. He was also reportedly offered a two-year deal with the Parramatta Eels but instead signed again with the Kiwi club.

    The Warriors coach said form, not experience, determines who makes the cut for gameday.
