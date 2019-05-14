TODAY |

Stephen Kearney gives Issac Luke a 'kick up the backside' ahead of clash with Kiwis rival Brandon Smith, Storm

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Warriors
Kiwis

Stephen Kearney says "a kick up the backside" has revived Issac Luke's Warriors stocks, while it may have also extended the hooker's Test career.

Luke concedes he is fortunate to still be in the first grade team following a clunky start to 2019.

Dropped to reserve grade for last month's magic round win over St George Illawarra, the 32-year-old was thrown a lifeline when Nathaniel Roache suffered a back injury which sidelined him from the win over Penrith and the loss to Brisbane.

A typically-pragmatic Kearney said Luke was "pretty good" against the Panthers and "ok" against the Broncos, which represented an improvement on his earlier struggles.

"Sometimes that's what it takes, a bit of a kick in the backside to get yourself going again," Kearney said.

"Has it worked for him? The last couple of games there has been improvement. The real strength of his is his running game and I thought prior to then, it wasn't quite at the level that we expect from him and he expects from himself."

Roache has recovered from injury but will miss Saturday's match against Melbourne in Auckland with what Kearney described as a "personal issue".

Luke's form will be closely monitored by Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, who couldn't take his former South Sydney premiership-winning rake on last year's tour of England because of off-season surgery.

Brandon Smith owned the New Zealand No.9 jersey on that tour, but has once again had to settle for a bench role at the Storm this season.

It adds a fascinating subplot to the Mt Smart Stadium clash, with both hookers on show vying for a Test berth against Tonga - a match which will be staged at the same venue two weeks later.

Veteran Warriors forward Adam Blair - another dumped to reserve grade for a spell because of modest form - is starting in his 299th NRL appearance.

Prop Agnatius Paasi returns after suspension, bringing mana in the middle third that Kearney valued early in the campaign while Blair struggled and the Warriors came to grips with the absence of retired club great, Simon Mannering.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Warriors coach said form, not experience, determines who makes the cut for gameday. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    League
    NRL
    Warriors
    Kiwis
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:55
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    2
    Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
    Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
    3
    Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
    Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
    4
    Steve Smith had to settle for 73 runs after Sheldon Cottrell's impressive efforts on the ropes.
    Steve Smith's innings cut short by juggling catch on the boundary in Aussies' World Cup win over Windies
    5
    The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
    Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    00:30
    Queensland defeated NSW 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

    Queensland claim Origin opener against NSW after superb try-double by Dane Gagai
    James Tedesco of New South Wales attacks during the Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues State Of Origin Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 5 June 2019. Photo credit: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

    Maroons hold off late NSW Blues surge, take out Origin I after brilliant try-double by Dane Gagai
    02:02
    Pongia died last month after losing his battle with cancer.

    Sir Peter Leitch aiming to fundraise $70,000 for daughter of late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia

    Queensland legend Allan Langer believes Daly Cherry-Evans can be next Maroons great