I steered clear of Billy Slater debate: Queensland captain Cameron Smith

Queensland captain Cameron Smith says he was consulted about the new-look Maroons team named for next week's State of Origin opener but had no hand in Billy Slater's surprise snub.

Queensland Maroons half Cooper Cronk celebrates try against NSW Blues with teammates Billy Slater and Cameron Smith. Source: Photosport

Smith seemed as surprised as anyone that Melbourne teammate Slater had been overlooked for game one after his successful NRL comeback from a second shoulder reconstruction.

Smith said coach Kevin Walters and fellow selectors Darren Lockyer and Gene Miles had consulted him about the make-up of the game one team.

However, Smith insisted he stayed well clear of the Slater debate.

In the end, selectors stuck with incumbent Maroons No.1 Darius Boyd for Origin I.

"We had some discussions leading up to the weekend just gone," Smith said.

"But at no stage was I ever part of who was going to be in the team and who's not.

"It was more my sort of opinion on players playing, how they'd fit in the side. I tried to stay as far away as I could from the Slater debate."

Smith said Queensland's famous loyalty factor may ensure Slater remains on the Origin outer for now.

"I don't think Billy could have done much more to put his case forward for this match," he said.

"But given our policy over the years Darius has been given the opportunity to back up what he did last year."

Smith did not expect Slater - 34 next month - to give up on his Origin dream.

"There's no doubt that he's going to be very disappointed he's missed out. He dearly loves playing in the Maroon jersey.

"But I know that when he has dealt with these situations in the past, he'll just go back and work extremely hard to put his case forward again for game two."

Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk believes Storm teammate Slater's best football in his comeback from injury was still ahead of him.

"From a friend's point of view you can understand why Billy would be disappointed and rightly so," Cronk said of Slater's omission.

“But one thing I can say about Billy Slater is that his best football is not too far away - trust me."

Ex-Queensland lock Corey Parker was the latest to question Slater's omission despite being a former Brisbane teammate of Boyd.

“Darius Boyd's a fantastic fullback but I was surprised not to see Billy there," Parker told Fox Sports.

“As spectators we all see the flashy things Billy does...but it's off the ball that really excites me about Billy - his communication, his organisation, his ability to stop tries.