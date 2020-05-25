Stats show Kiwis captain Benji Marshall statistically the NRL's worst defender

Kiwis captain Benji Marshall could have a difficult time trying to reclaim his spot in the Wests Tigers' side - found to statistically lead the NRL in missed tackles.

Source: 1 NEWS

Marshall, 35, was last week dropped from the Tigers' ranks following their defeat to the Gold Coast Titans, and could only watch the 14-6 loss to the Canberra Raiders from the stands.

Breaking down the statistics of the opening five rounds of the 2020 season, Fox Sports' James Hooper wrote of Marshall's apparent weakness in the Tigers' defence.

The Kiwis skipper has missed 18 tackles this year, made six mistakes that directly led to tries and seven mistakes that directly led to line breaks.

"What it all adds up to is a vulnerable Tigers right edge in a team renowned for being brittle and erratic as a defensive unit,'' Hooper wrote.

"Right now it means the Kiwi Test captain, a premiership-winner and a legend of the club needs to work on fixing the defensive elements of his game.

"It's a brave call to axe Marshall but given what Maguire is adamant he can build at Wests Tigers, it is the right one.''