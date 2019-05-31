TODAY |

State of Origin series to open in Adelaide for 2020

AAP
Adelaide Oval will host the State of Origin opener next year as NSW kickstart their three-peat campaign at the historic ground.

It will be the first time an Origin game has been played in South Australia and follows successful ventures to Perth and Melbourne in recent years.

Game one will be played in Adelaide on June 3 before the series shifts to Sydney on June 21 and Brisbane on July 8.

NSW will be looking for their third-straight shield after clinching 2-1 series wins over the past two years.

State of Origin 2020 Match Dates

Game One, Adelaide on Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Game Two, Sydney on Sunday, June 21, 2020
Game Three, Brisbane on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Kalyn Ponga in action for the Queensland Maroons during a State of Origin match against the NSW Blues. Source: Photosport
