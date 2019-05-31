State of Origin series to open in Adelaide for 2020

Adelaide Oval will host the State of Origin opener next year as NSW kickstart their three-peat campaign at the historic ground.



It will be the first time an Origin game has been played in South Australia and follows successful ventures to Perth and Melbourne in recent years.



Game one will be played in Adelaide on June 3 before the series shifts to Sydney on June 21 and Brisbane on July 8.



NSW will be looking for their third-straight shield after clinching 2-1 series wins over the past two years.



State of Origin 2020 Match Dates

