Star winger to depart Brisbane Broncos as exodus of youth continues

Disappointed Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has confirmed young winger Xavier Coates will leave the Broncos at the end of the NRL season, as the exodus of young stars continues for the struggling club.

As recently as Friday, Walters was adamant the Queensland State of Origin representative would be remaining at Red Hill.

But Coates reportedly told his teammates he was leaving after Saturday's 19-18 loss to North Queensland in Townsville, with Walters admitting the race to re-sign the 20-year-old had been lost.

"It's very disappointing," Walters told the Nine Network on Sunday.

"Everyone is really aware of his talents.

"He's a young guy that's been in our system for three or four years now and to lose him, it's not great, I've got to say, for the Broncos.

"We respect his decision to move on."

Coates joins David Fifita, Sam Walker and Reece Walsh as promising stars to depart the club in recent times.

Walker had been a part of the Broncos youth setup before signing with the Roosters in 2019, while Walsh joined the Warriors earlier this season after agreeing to a release from the Brisbane club.

Both players have gone on to have instant impacts with their new sides, while the Broncos languish near the foot of the table.

The Broncos' latest recruiting setback comes after a rare win last week when Kotoni Staggs signed a new four-year deal.

Brisbane are also yet to nail down a chief playmaker for next year with new chief executive Dave Donaghy confirming a key target would be an experienced halfback with leadership qualities.

South Sydney captain Adam Reynolds is understood to be the Broncos' key target in that area.

Coates' destination is reported to be NRL premiers' Melbourne, although Gold Coast have also been interested in signing the youngster.

"Xavier was an important part of our future here at the Broncos. He was one of the guys that we were really keen to hang on to and be a long-term player here," Walters said.

"That's not the case.