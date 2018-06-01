 

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

Mate Ma'a Tonga has named a star-studded squad for Saturday's Pacific Test against Samoa, who will be headlined by Broncos star Anthony Milford.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo headlines a strong Mate Ma'a Tonga squad.

Source: Photosport

Fourteen players who featured in the historic Mate Ma'a run to the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup last year were named for the Sydney fixture including Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita.

Warriors duo David Fusitu'a and Solomone Kata were not considered because of injury.

Sea Eagles forward Addin Fonua-Blake was also named after being part of the Kiwis squad for last year's Rugby League World Cup.

They will face a Toa Samoa team boosted by Milford, who came off the bench for Queensland in Origin I.

Warriors Bunty Afoia, Ligi Sao, James Gavet, Mason Lino and debutant Isaiah Papali'i were also named in the Toa Samoa squad.

Tonga: Andrew Fifita (Sharks), Addin Fonua-Blake (Sea Eagles), Siliva Havili (Raiders), Ata Hingano (Raiders), Will Hopoate (Bulldogs), Konrad Hurrell (Titans), Michael Jennings (Eels), Robert Jennings (Rabbitohs), Sione Katoa (Panthers), Tuimoala Lolohea (Wests Tigers), Manu Ma'u (Eels), Joe Ofahengaue (Broncos), Junior Tatola (Rabbitohs), Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys), Siosiua Taukieaho (Roosters), Peni Terepo (Eels), Daniel Tupou (Roosters).

Samoa: Bunty Afoa (Warriors), Josh Aloiai (Tigers), Michael Chee Kam (Tigers), Christian Crichton (Panthers), James Gavet (Warriors), Pita Godinet (Tigers), Sam Kasiano (Storm), Tim Lafai (Dragons), Joey Leilua (Raiders), Luciano Leilua (Dragons), Mason Lino (Warriors), Dunamis Lui (Raiders), Tyrone May (Panthers), Anthony Milford (Broncos), Isaiah Papali'i (Warriors), Joseph Paulo (Sharks), Ligi Sao (Warriors), Jorge Taufua (Sea Eagles)

The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

