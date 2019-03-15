TODAY |

Star Storm fullback Jahrome Hughes finds himself at halfback for the second straight week

AAP
Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he's not fixed on selecting Jahrome Hughes ahead of Brodie Croft at halfback for the NRL finals but wants to give the team's new spine another crack against Manly on Saturday.

The Storm will start regular fullback Hughes at halfback for the second-straight week, with speedster Ryan Papenhuyzen named at fullback again and Croft left out of the squad.

Bellamy said having a top-two place locked in gave him the luxury of being able to try the different combination before the finals.

"If we were fighting for a top-four spot or a top-eight spot we might not have done it," Bellamy said on Wednesday.

"We've got a top-two spot sewn up so we think we'll have a look at this and see how we go from there.

"If we think it's best we go back at least Brodie can slot back in there no worries."

Bellamy said Hughes would be up to challenge of taking over the play-making duties in the top-four clash with the Sea Eagles - who pipped the Storm in golden point in round 19 at AAMI Park.

"He's been one of our best players all year and he seems to be a guy that it doesn't matter what job you ask him to do, he seems to be able to do it," Bellamy said of Hughes.

Croft has been unable to cement his place in the No.7 jersey vacated by the departure of Cooper Cronk at the end of 2017, although he's worn it for much of this season.

Defensively the Storm have had major issues with almost 30 tries leaked down his right edge.

There are rumours Melbourne are looking to offload the youngster but he is signed for 2020.

Bellamy said it was difficult to tell the 22-year-old of his omission and admitted it was a risk to deflate Croft so close to finals.

"It was tough on Brodie and it still is, and I had no joy in doing that because he works really hard for us," Bellamy said.

"It wasn't something we took lightly but we wanted to have a look at a couple of other ways of doing things and other players' strengths to see if it suits the team better."

Will Chambers Source: Getty

Will Chambers was named at centre but Bellamy said the veteran still needed to pass a fitness test after making an earlier than expected return from an ankle injury.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Jahrome Hughes of the Storm runs with the ball during the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park on March 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Jahrome Hughes passes under pressure from Kiwis teammate Kodi Nikorima. Source: Getty
