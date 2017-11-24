 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Stage set for majestic Tongans in RLWC semi-final against England

share

Source:

NZN

If Tonga need any reminder of the magnitude of tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England, they need only look upwards.

Tom Burgess is confident his side will not get overawed by the occasion, with the match being sold out at Mt Smart.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Because nestled amongst a pulsating Mate Ma'a-dominated crowd at Mount Smart Stadium will be a royal reminder of how far they've come.

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI, will shortly touch down on the Shaky Isles for the Cup crunch match, travelling from his Nuku'alofa base.

"The biggest game in their country's history, their biggest sporting event ever, the King of Tonga is coming. Let's see if we can get the Queen over?" England assistant coach Denis Betts said wryly today.

His Majesty's arrival in Auckland throws a fairytale World Cup run from Mate Ma'a - with its fair share of giant slaying - into sharp focus.

Ranked 11th in the world at the start of the Cup, few expected a Tongan semi-final run - despite the recruitment of tier-one defectors Jason Taumalolo, David Fusitu'a, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u and Andrew Fifita.

Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yet they've repeatedly produced the goods when it mattered.

Clinical first-up wins over Samoa and Scotland put Mate Ma'a on a collision course with New Zealand for top spot in Pool B, which they duly nailed.

And, armed with the certainty of avoiding Cup favourites Australia until the final, they went on to secure a final-four berth with a 24-22 win over Lebanon.

Tongan head coach Kristian Woolf - who was quick to label his side's win over the Kiwis as the finest moment in the country's sporting history - said his tight-knit group were perfectly aware of their achievements.

But they weren't ready to settle for that just yet.

They needed to rise to two final challenges to claim the Cup - first against the Wayne Bennett-coached England, and then a likely final against the Kangaroos.

But to do so, they'd also need to improve upon their Cedars display, having allowed opposing halves Robbie Farah and Mitchell Moses to run amok.

"It's not lost on our blokes, what they've done so far. Tonga's never been to a quarter-final, never been to this part either - we don't have to talk about it too much because they all understand," Woolf said.

"They're just really excited about what's in front of them this weekend, and I think that's the best way to approach it.

"I speak for everyone when I say we don't want to go home yet."

Both sides are blessed with good health heading into the Auckland encounter, with Kevin Brown and Sam Burgess passing fitness tests for England and bullish prop Taukeiaho overcoming a long-irksome knee issue.

Betts anticipated a mano-a-mano tussle, with two big packs - and NRL stars like Burgess, James Graham, Taumalolo and Fifita - seeking the ascendancy.

Tonga could even source a little royally-derived motivation.

"They've ridden that high, the emotion, for the two games - now had a bit of a setback and they'll come out fighting," Betts said.

"We know what's on the line."

Related

00:50
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown
01:30
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever
01:18
Denis Betts said both Kevin Brown and Burgess are fit and ready to face the tournament's surprise package.

'We've looked after the lads' – England assistant says Sam Burgess fit to play Tonga in RLWC semi-final
00:29
The Fifth Harmony star said she has seen the unbelievable support for Mate Ma'a Tonga through social media.

Video: 'I wanted to experience that' - Dinah Jane eager to be among exuberant Tongan league fans
01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 