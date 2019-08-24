TODAY |

Souths' star James Roberts charged for late shot on Broncos winger Corey Oates

AAP
South Sydney centre James Roberts won't play before the NRL finals after being charged by the match review committee for his cheap shot on Brisbane's Corey Oates.

Roberts was today hit with a dangerous contact head/neck charge for the ugly incident in the Rabbitohs' spiteful win over the Broncos on yesterday.

The former Bronco can accept a two-game ban with an early guilty plea which would see him next available for the first week of the finals.

He risks an extra week if he elects to take his case to the judiciary.

Roberts was sin-binned after hitting his former teammate with an elbow to the head as Oates lay face down on the ground.

Souths back-rower Jaydn Su'a will be free to play next week despite being charged with a grade one dangerous contact head/neck offence.

Su'a was also sin-binned for hitting Alex Glenn with an elbow in a tackle and will be free to play with an early guilty plea.

Roberts is set for a stint on the side-lines after the aggressive move. Source: SKY
