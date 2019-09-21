Souths star free to play prelim final despite slapping opponent

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is free to play in next weekend's NRL preliminary final after avoiding a ban for his slap on Manly's Jack Gosiewski.

The Rabbitoh was sent to the sin-bin in the 29th minute of Friday's semi-final win over the Sea Eagles after striking Gosiewski with an open palm after the back-rower pushed Adam Doueihi's face into the turf.

Walker has been slapped with a grade one contrary conduct charge which carries a fine but no suspension, meaning he's free to face Canberra in the grand final qualifier.

Walker's fine will be $1150 with an early plea or $1500 if he contests the charge and loses.

Teammate Dane Gagai is also facing a grade one contrary conduct charge with the same penalties for the 29th-minute incident with Gosiewski.

Manly's Brad Parker has been charged with a grade one tripping offence for his 54th-minute infringement on Souths' James Roberts.