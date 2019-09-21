TODAY |

Souths star Cody Walker claiming he’s being blackmailed in report to NSW Police

Source:  AAP

South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker has reported an incident to NSW Police, claiming he is being blackmailed.

Cody Walker.

A number of media outlets reported that the NRL star went to police, saying he was asked for $20,000 to stop video footage of him kicking a man in the chest from going public.

The Rabbitohs have acknowledged an incident involving Walker from October 2019 in a statement, saying the NRL integrity unit has been advised about the issue.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an incident involving player Cody Walker which took place in northern New South Wales in October 2019," the club statement read.

"The NRL's integrity unit have been informed.

"At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police inquiry in relation to this incident.

The Rabbitohs said that the enquiry had been instigated by Walker himself.

