Souths fullback Adam Doueihi looks to be a spare after Mitchell’s arrival

Adam Doueihi looks to be in the NRL crosshairs at South Sydney after Latrell Mitchell's signing, with coach Wayne Bennett endorsing the former Rooster as a likely long-term No.1.

Adam Doueihi. Source: Photosport

Any suggestion that Mitchell might slot into the talent-laden backline as a centre appeared to be put to bed on Monday, as the 22 year-old said it was his preferred option and Bennett backed his new star's call.

It leaves Doueihi, who had been among Souths' best in a mixed finish to the 2019 season, potentially out in the cold.

Playing on the wing during last year's 30-6 semi-final pounding against the Roosters, Doueihi looked lost and Bennett apologised after the match for playing him there.

Reverting to fullback the next week against Canberra and pushing Alex Johnston to the wing, he was one of the best on-field as Souths were pipped 16-10.

With Mitchell's signing, Bennett accepted there'd be speculation someone like Doueihi would leave.

"The end result is we couldn't walk past this opportunity ... this club is about success and we wanted the best people we possibly could here," he said.

Doueihi has already attracted interest from Melbourne and the Wests Tigers, Souths reportedly rejecting their initial overtures.

There had also been mutterings of discontent from Johnston and Dane Gagai in 2019, the latter seemingly set for a move at one stage after Bennett preferred recruit James Roberts to the Queensland State of Origin star at centre.

And with Campbell Graham impressing in a 14-try, 27-game season on the wing, one of Gagai or Johnston might move on in 2020.

While tight with Bennett, Roberts should be on a shortest leash after just one try in 12 games for the Rabbitohs - his worst return for a NRL club since starting in 2011.

Left centre Braidon Burns, starting off 2019 strongly, is another Bennett favourite. However, he was injured (hamstring) in the back half of the year.

Meanwhile, Souths boss Shane Richardson said the club was still working with Gold Coast on trying to get impressive forward Jai Arrow to the Rabbitohs in 2020.

Arrow has already signed a four-year deal starting in 2021.

"A lot of people just misunderstood that signing Latrell would have an effect on Arrow; it doesn't have any effect at all," said Richardson, who insisted Souths could fit Arrow under the salary cap this year.