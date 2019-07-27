Souths break Dragons' hearts after snatching win with last-second try

South Sydney have broken St George Illawarra's hearts with a Campbell Graham try on the siren giving the Rabbitohs a heart-stopping 20-16 win.

In one of the best finishes in several years, the Rabbitohs snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at ANZ Stadium on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three matches and cement second spot on the ladder, while the Dragons slumped to their 10th loss in 12 starts.

When skipper Gareth Widdop, playing his first game since round three because of a shoulder injury, booted a sideline penalty conversion, the Red V took a 16-14 lead with just a minute on the clock.

They looked to be dead and buried just minutes earlier but found a way to lift themselves off the canvas.

With his side down 14-8, hooker Cameron McInnes came up with one of the plays of the year when he charged down an Adam Reynolds field goal attempt and beat Cody Walker and Braidon Burns in a race for the ball.

And from there, they spun it wide for debutant Jason Saab who crossed for his second try.

Saab's first in the 66th minute, off a Widdop grubber, had got his side back in the match.

While the Dragons are still a mathematical possibility of making the finals, they would need to win their last six to be any hope.

Rabbitohs playmaker Cody Walker had his best game since being dropped by NSW following State of Origin I finishing with one try, a try assist and three linebreaks.

Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt gifted the Rabbitohs possession when he dropped it cold inside his own half and Walker promptly punished him for the mistake.

He took the ball to the line, dummied and stretched out for a try which gave his side a 10-2 lead just after halftime.

Hunt also came up with one of the biggest brain fades of the year when he and Paul Vaughan bungled a drop out.

From the ensuing set, Dane Gagai crossed for what proved to be a decisive try.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett revealed he had given up hope of the win following Widdop's clutch penalty conversion.

"The only way I thought we were going to be beaten is if he kicked the goal. I realised it was just over a minute on the time clock and we had to kick off," Bennett said.

"I don't normally give up on teams that I coach, I don't expect them to give up, it's not my mindset.

"I thought they'd be lucky to get the ball back and if they do, there's just over a minute to go and they've got to score a try.

"I'm probably at my most pessimistic in that last minute but to their credit, they've got great fighting qualities."

Dragons coach Paul McGregor said his side never really gave themselves a chance considering how much ball they had and the 7-4 penalty count.

"That's a little bit of a kick on the teeth that result after we worked so hard to get in a position to be in front with a minute to go," McGregor said.