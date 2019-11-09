TODAY |

South Sydney sign Anthony Mundine's son on two-year deal - 'He comes from a great pedigree'

AAP
More From
League
NRL

South Sydney have signed former NRL player Anthony Mundine's son CJ on a two- year deal.

The young back will wear the cardinal and myrtle jersey until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Mundine, 18, is a St George Illawarra junior, having played the past two years with their SG Ball team.

He shifted to Souths Juniors club, the Matraville Tigers, playing alongside father Anthony in the A-grade competition.

CJ Mundine is a five-eighth or fullback, with the Rabbitohs seeing him as an exciting fullback option with a bright future, according to football general manager Shane Richardson.

Anthony Mundine Source: Photosport

"CJ is an outstanding prospect and we're delighted to know he will be learning his trade at South Sydney," Richardson said.

"He has shown plenty of promise in the junior representative grades, he had plenty of interest from other NRL clubs for his services, and we couldn't be happier to see him pick the Rabbitohs as his club of choice for his career development moving forward.

"He comes from a great pedigree with his father and grandfather (Tony) both being fantastic athletes in rugby league and boxing.

"We're looking forward to seeing him develop in our system initially with our championship-winning under 20s squad," Richardson said.

CJ Mundine. Source: NRL.com
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Sonny Bill Williams' arrival crashes Toronto Wolfpack website
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Kiwis, Fiji, Tonga dominate nominees for rugby league's Golden Boot award

Toa Samoa coach confirms he'll approach Toronto-bound Williams to don blue jersey
00:21

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams officially signs deal with Toronto Wolfpack